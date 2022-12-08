Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 111.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $2,361,309. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $202.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.41. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

