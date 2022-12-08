Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,505,000 after buying an additional 4,239,041 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 571,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $7,067,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 34.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.13 and a beta of -0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech Company Profile

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.