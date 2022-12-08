Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $177.22

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.22, but opened at $168.44. Lindsay shares last traded at $168.66, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $482,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 73.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 66.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 34.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

