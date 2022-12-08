Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Littelfuse by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Littelfuse by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $326.82.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

