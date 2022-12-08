Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $52,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $326.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

