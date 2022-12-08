Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,164 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $48,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Insider Activity

Livent Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.67. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.