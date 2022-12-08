LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,554 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

