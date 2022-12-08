LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,707 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $50,416,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

