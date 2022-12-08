LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,251 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

