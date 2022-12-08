LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 155,282 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 155,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.