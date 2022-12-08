LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 212.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $144.96.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

