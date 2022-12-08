LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 412,130 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 42,842 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

