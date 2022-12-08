LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,106 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 17,568.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

