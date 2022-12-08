LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $175.39 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

