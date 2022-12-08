LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,490,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

