LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,455 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,490 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

