LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,726 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

