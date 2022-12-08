LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,773 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,829,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,930,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $115,948,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($82.11) to €74.00 ($77.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($76.84) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BUD opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

