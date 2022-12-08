LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.78 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

