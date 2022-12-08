LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,635 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

