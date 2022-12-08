LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

RBLX opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

