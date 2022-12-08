LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

