LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 492.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $531,000.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

