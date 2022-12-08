LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSMN opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.