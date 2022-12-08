LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PXF stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.