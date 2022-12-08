LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

