LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.