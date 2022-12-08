LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,593 shares of company stock worth $14,943,358 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

