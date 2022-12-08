LPL Financial LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,758 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ISCG opened at $36.84 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

