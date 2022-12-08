LPL Financial LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $107.60 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

