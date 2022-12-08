LPL Financial LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

