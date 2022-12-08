LPL Financial LLC Has $7.72 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.56 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average is $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

