LPL Financial LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 4.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

