LPL Financial LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

