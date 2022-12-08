LPL Financial LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $171.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $200.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.