LPL Financial LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,853,000 after buying an additional 522,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

