LPL Financial LLC Has $8.69 Million Stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 54.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $11,603,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $87.70.

