LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $242.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.