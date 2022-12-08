LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,834 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $16,570,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 306,273 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $8,970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $5,670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

