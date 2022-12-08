LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,906 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

