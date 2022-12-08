LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 91,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $8,060,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

