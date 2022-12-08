LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 477,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,982 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $40.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

