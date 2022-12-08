LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

