LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $420.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.91 and a 200-day moving average of $369.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

