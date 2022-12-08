LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,348 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 102.6% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 124.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $275.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.50 and a 200-day moving average of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.86 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $789.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

