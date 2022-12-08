LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,107,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,005,000.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $33.70 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

