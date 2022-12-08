LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,552 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $377.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.