LPL Financial LLC Purchases 29,058 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 104.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 263.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $731,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.