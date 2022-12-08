LPL Financial LLC Purchases 317,230 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 1,400.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 546.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 103,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.