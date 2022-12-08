LPL Financial LLC Purchases 32,433 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,464,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 316.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Performance

REM opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

