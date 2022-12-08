LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,506 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 815,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 41.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 46,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

Insider Activity

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $110.98 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.70.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

